A hotel guest at the Godfrey in Chicago opened fire on an alleged intruder Sunday around 11:30 p.m., sending the suspect fleeing into the night.

CWChicago reports the 53-year-old hotel guest told police the alleged intruder knocked on this door and then forced his way in when the guest opened the door to see who was knocking.

Once in the room, the alleged intruder pulled a gun and demanded the guest’s valuables.

ABC 7 notes that the alleged intruder also shot at the guest, at which time the guest shot back, causing the alleged intruder to flee.

The hotel guest received “a graze wound to the head” during the exchange of gunfire. It is not known whether the alleged intruder was shot.

Breitbart News reported that 14 people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

