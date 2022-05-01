21 People Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-one people were shot, seven fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the first of the shooting fatalities occurred at 5;45 p.m. Friday when a 69-year-old man was shot in the chest “in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue.” He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A few hours later, at 10:15 p.m., a 40-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds was discovered “in the 3400 block of South Indiana Avenue.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 1 a.m. Saturday two women, a 31-year-old and a 26-year-old, were arguing with a man who eventually shot them “on the sidewalk in the 300 block of North State Street.” The 26-year-old’s wounds proved fatal.

ABC 7 / Sun-Times notes that the argument between the man and the women “unfolded on the sidewalk near the House of Blues.”

Another fatal shooting was discovered just after 6 a.m. Saturday when officers found a 30-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head lying “in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue.” The 30-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old was sitting in a vehicle “in the parking lot in the 1300 block of East 47th Street” when someone rolled up beside him and opened fire. The 27-year-old was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The weekend’s sixth fatal shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m., when a 28-year-old woman was shot after an argument with a man. The argument occurred “in the 500 block of East 106th Street,” and the woman was shot in the chest and killed.

The seventh fatal shooting of the weekend was discovered around 5 a.m. Sunday, when police found a man with gunshot wounds “inside a Gold Coast business” located “in the 200 block of East Walton Place.” The man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

