Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI) reportedly would not say when she believes it is appropriate for children to undergo sex-change surgery.

In April, Slotkin’s Republican opponent, state Sen. Tom Barrett, sent a fundraising message about children’s sex change issues to entice people to donate to his campaign. He asked people to donate in order to stop President Biden from teaching 5-year-olds about gender reassignment surgeries, gender identities, and other radical ideas, according to Michigan Advance.

There was also reportedly a text message sent looking to entice people to donate to his campaign. The text message indicated that there was an appointment for “Your Child” to receive “Gender Reassignment Surgery,” which allows you to sign your name “If you would like to CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies.”

The Democrat responded on Twitter by criticizing Barrett, saying, “We should all agree to keep our kids out of nasty political tactics and fundraising. Let’s call these tactics what they are: cynical attempts to dial up hate and division in order to raise money” attached to the story about the Republican.

Meanwhile, our kids, including our LGBTQ kids, are watching and learning from this behavior. Real leaders focus on uniting people, even when we don’t always agree — not turning us against each other. — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) April 22, 2022

However, when her campaign was asked by the Daily Caller what the congresswoman believes is the “appropriate” age for a child to undergo sex-change surgery, they did not respond.

But, in a video posted online on YouTube by the Republican’s campaign, Slotkin is shown reading a book, I Am Jazz, that shows children how to “identify.” Amazon’s description of the book is “The story of a transgender child based on the real-life experience of Jazz Jennings, who has become a spokesperson for transkids everywhere.”

The booksellers’ suggested reading age is for ages four to eight-years-old and the grade levels of preschool to 3rd grade.

Watch:

Barrett’s campaign spokesman, Jason Roe, said, “Slotkin has become an advocate for transgenderism to children ages 4-8, but has yet to take a public position on what age she supports gender reassignment surgery.”

Roe added, “The Biden administration has taken a position in support, and HHS Secretary Becerra has testified before Congress affirming his support for taxpayer funding for gender reassignment surgery for minors.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.