Polls Show Katie Britt Has Taken Lead in Alabama U.S. Senate GOP Primary

According to two separate surveys conducted in early May, the Alabama U.S. Senate Republican primary has a new leader, former Business Council of Alabama CEO and president Katie Britt.

One poll commissioned by the Alabama Forestry PAC and conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, a survey of 500 respondents conducted May 2 through May 5, showed Britt up over Durant and Brooks by double-digits.

Katie Britt 38.6%

Mike Durant 27.4%

Mo Brooks 22%

Undecided 12%

Another survey obtained by Breitbart News, conducted by the Moore Information Group, a pollster used by Republicans across the country, was conducted May 2 through May 5 and also showed Britt out front but with Durant tied with Brooks.

Britt 27%

Brooks 20%

Durant 20%

Other/Decided 31%

The race has shown all three frontrunners to have taken turns in the leader’s spot throughout the campaign. Brooks, bolstered by former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, led early throughout 2021 but succumbed to late surges from Durant and Britt.

Trump later rescinded his endorsement of Brooks, and Durant had led through the early stages of 2022. However, according to this latest round of polling, Durant has faltered as the May 24 Republican primary approaches.

This U.S. Senate race, which will determine who will replace long-time Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL), is anticipated to be the most expensive statewide race in Alabama’s history.

Should none of the three candidates secure more than 50% of the vote total, the Republican nominee will be determined in a June 22 runoff between the two top finishers.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor