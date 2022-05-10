Incoming White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is no stranger to smearing her political opponents, doing so several times during past appearances on MSNBC’s AM Joy, lodging the accusation of racism against Fox News and former President Donald Trump repeatedly.

Jean-Pierre, a paid MSNBC political analyst before joining then-candidate Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, posted a video of her appearance on AM Joy in May 2020, in the early months of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“Fox News was racist before coronavirus, they are racist during coronavirus, and Fox News will be racist after the coronavirus. There is nothing new here,” Jean-Pierre declared, accusing the network of serving as “state TV” for the former president, claiming the network was devoted to offering “misinformation.”

“The danger is, so yes, you have Asian Americans right now whose lives are seriously in danger. And, you have their own viewers who can now, the ones who are 60 and older who are watching, this is a health crisis that we’re in, this is a global pandemic, as the WHO have said, and they’re putting their lives in danger,” she continued, contending that Fox News posed a “danger.”

“What they’re putting out there, [it] is going to hurt people and not help them,” she concluded:

Her past remarks are significant, as Jean-Pierre is expected to take White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s place this week, surely facing questions from reporters at Fox News — a network she apparently believes is racist. Nevertheless, the far-left has lauded her for making history as the first black woman and “out” LGBTQ individual to take on that role. What is more, Jean-Pierre is in a domestic partnership with Suzanne Malveaux, a CNN anchor, further demonstrating the stunningly intertwined relationships between the establishment media and upper echelons in the Biden White House.

Jean-Pierre also worked for the radical organization MoveOn.org and was among those who sounded the alarm after Trump took office, stoking racial flames by asserting that Trump’s America was only for white straight males. During a January 2018 appearance on AM JOY, Jean-Pierre, who then served as MoveOn.org’s senior adviser and national spokesperson, claimed that Trump was a “racist president” who “pushes his racism like a peacock.”

“It’s very clear how he feels about immigration,” she said, claiming that Trump wanted to “put a sign on the Statue of Liberty and say, ‘Whites only. And no one else need to apply.'”