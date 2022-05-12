Marco Rubio Urges Biden to Invoke Defense Production Act to Address Baby Formula Shortage

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote a letter Thursday to President Joe Biden in which he urged the president to invoke the Defense Production Act to address the baby formula shortage plaguing the United States.

He wrote:

Ongoing labor shortages and global supply chain disruptions have impacted the supply of many grocery products for many months. In February, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled three major varieties of powdered baby formula—Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare—produced in the Abbott Nutrition facility in Sturgis, Michigan. This has created an especially acute supply shortage of baby formula, which is often the only life-sustaining option for many of our nation’s most vulnerable children.

Senator Rubio sent a letter to President Biden urging him to invoke the Defense Production Act to address the ongoing baby formula crisis. Read more 👇https://t.co/WVkkFYJ6j6 — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) May 12, 2022

This year has already been challenging for American families. The ongoing baby formula shortage is making life even more difficult for them, and unnecessarily so. I call on you to take these actions, without delay, and increase domestic baby formula production,” the Florida Republican added.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.