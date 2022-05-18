Poll: Nearly 1 in 5 Democrats Support Abortion up to Moment of Birth

Most Americans believe abortion should only be legal under certain circumstances, but nearly one in five percent of Democrats, specifically, believe abortion should be legal even up to the moment of birth, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released this week found.

The survey, released in the wake of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, found the vast majority of Americans believe in strict rules on abortion. Overall, 57.6 percent say abortion should be legal only in “specific circumstances.”

Of those, 24 percent said it should be illegal except in the instances of rape, incest, or preserving the life of the mother, followed by 19.7 percent who said it should be illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detected, and 13.9 percent who believe it should be illegal “except in the case of the mother.”

Overall, 11.6 percent of Americans believe abortion should be legal up until the very moment of birth, and just short of one-third believe it should be legal in both the first and second trimester.

A majority of both Republicans and independents, 81.5 percent and 54.6 percent, specifically, believe abortion should only be legal in specific circumstances.

Over one-third of Democrats, 35.9 percent, share that view as well. However, 45.3 percent of Democrats believe abortion should be legal in both the first and second trimester, and nearly 1 in 5 Democrats, 18.8 percent, believe abortion should be legal until the moment of birth “including partial birth.”

The survey was taken May 6-8, 2022, among 1,000 likely 2022 voters and follows the leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, which would kick the decisions on abortion back to the states.

Leftists have collectively melted down over the possible ruling, protesting in front of the homes of the justices as well as the Supreme Court, where some have shouted, “Hail fucking Satan” as an apparent attempt to “own” pro-life Christians.

