New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) tweeted on Wednesday her belief that it is “wrong” that an 18-year-old “can buy an AR-15 without a license” in New York and vowed to change that.

Hochul tweeted:

Right now, in the state of New York, an 18-year-old can buy an AR-15 without a license. That's wrong and I’m going to work with the legislature to change that. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 25, 2022

This is Hochul’s second gun control push in as many weeks.

Breitbart News reported on May 17 that she was pursuing an expansion of New York’s “assault weapons” ban as part of her response to the Buffalo grocery store attack.

WSHU noted that Hochul wants to broaden the ban so as to cover “AOWs” (any other weapons). Hochul’s contention is that AOWs can be used as “assault weapons.”

New York already has some of the most stringent gun controls in the Union. Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York No. 3 in the nation for “gun law strength.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.