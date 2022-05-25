Lauren Boebert: ‘At a Minimum,’ Schools Need ‘Certified, Armed Teachers’

On Wednesday Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) used a tweet to say that school security “at a minimum” should include “certified, armed teachers.”

She also highlighted the hypocrisy of pro-gun-control House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who regularly supports more restrictions on Americans’ Second Amendment rights while enjoying the benefits of 24-hour taxpayer-funded armed security.

Boebert tweeted:

Nancy Pelosi had no problem bussing in 25,000 armed troops to protect her with AR-15s in an empty, locked down city. At a minimum, our schools can have certified armed teachers to protect our children from deranged maniacs who wish to do them harm. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 25, 2022

Breitbart News noted that Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), another avid gun control proponent, made clear his opposition to arming school personnel for classroom defense.

Murphy tweeted: “As we look for solutions, this is important. Because over and over – from Parkland to El Paso to Dayton to Uvalde – armed personnel on site couldn’t stop mass shooters who only needed minutes for mass slaughter.”

Murphy did not explain his plan for when an attacker makes it into an unguarded school or past a lone resource officer at the front door. At that point, only teachers and school administration members stand between the attacker and the students.

Sheriff investigating the Parkland massacre says teachers SHOULD be armed so they can stop school shooters https://t.co/dySSsV5oKv — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 21, 2018

After the February 14, 2018, Parkland attack–an attack where the shooter was able to avoid contact with the resource officer–the Daily Mail quoted Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri saying, “We know from the history of these things that the majority are stopped by school personnel. People need to keep an open mind to it as the reality is that if someone else in that school had a gun it could have saved kids’ lives.”

Gualtieri indicated that it “gnawed” at him that the Parkland attacker stopped shooting to reload his rifle five times but no teacher or other school personnel was armed to take advantage of the pause and shoot the suspect.

