A Wayne State University professor told his students to get their information from “actual, honest-to-God, edited, professional news” like left-wing MSNBC, ABC, NBC, and CBS while trashing Fox News.

“If you’re like me, go watch MSNBC. If you’re gonna watch Fox, especially at night, then you need to go watch half-an-hour of something that’s actually true,” Professor Michael Fayz told his Business Law and Ethics students in a video provided exclusively to Breitbart News by Young America’s Foundation.

The video was submitted to YAF through its Campus Bias Tip Line.

A student, who spoke to YAF on the condition of anonymity, said, “I don’t think that it is a professor’s job to tell students what news to watch. I find it particularly inappropriate to do so in the first class of the semester.”

Fayz, who has been teaching at Wayne State sine 1991, apparently has a reputation for going on unrelated tangents, according to YAF. On a college professor rating website, one student pointed out that “if you don’t agree with him politically, get ready for him to grade you down.”

Even the professor’s advocacy for leftist news organizations cannot be justified when taking into account a bipartisan analytic comparison of MSNBC versus Fox News.

According to the Ad Fontes Media Bias Chart, both outlets have essentially equivalent media bias. While MSNBC clocks in at a 14.16 left-wing bias, Fox News holds a 14.02 right-wing bias rating.

Regardless, Fayz appears to be encouraging his students to only believe leftist outlets and assume conservative ones are distorting the truth or outright lying.

“This professor’s intolerance of conservatives is sadly commonplace in classrooms across the nation,” YAF spokeswoman Kara Zupkus told Breitbart News. “Young America’s Foundation’s Campus Bias Tip Line will continue to expose these left-wing hacks and hold them accountable for their indoctrination and attempts at indoctrination.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.