Biden’s America: Gas Prices Jump Another 4 Cents Overnight

Gas prices broke another record on Thursday as Americans woke up to yet another price hike in President Biden’s America.

The average price for regular gas jumped from $4.671 on Wednesday to $4.715 on Thursday. Mid-grade is now $5.071, and premium rose to $5.358. Diesel is now $5.556, down from May 18’s record of $5.577.

Thursday’s price for regular gas represents an over 11 cent rise from one week ago and 52 cent rise over the last month. Gas prices are now roughly $1.67 more than they were one year ago, and several states are now seeing prices over $5.00 per gallon — Illinois, Alaska, Hawaii, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and California, the last of which is seeing an average of $6.213.

As of Thursday morning around 11:20 EST, Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up .66 percent to $116.95. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up .84 percent to $116.10.

AAA this week pondered if the uptick is the “calm before the storm,” as some industry experts expect prices to soar over $6.00 per gallon.

Meanwhile, Biden’s Department of Energy appears to be focused on “pride month,” as it called for pride “this month,” “next month,” and “always” on Wednesday amid ever-soaring gas prices with no immediate relief in sight:

The administration has remained firm in its refusal to take responsibility for the rise in prices, placing the blame on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while wholly ignoring the fact that Biden began stripping the U.S. energy independence on day one, beginning with blocking the Keystone pipeline.