Arizona Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Blake Masters exposed a journalist’s past racist tweets, which reportedly caused his firing from the publication.

This past May, Dillon Rosenblatt of the Arizona Mirror penned a hit piece on Masters, claiming he “praised” Nazi leader Herman Goering in an essay the senate candidate had written in 2006. The essay explored how governments rally citizens to war on false pretenses and ended with the following quote from Herman Goering: “All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger.” Since Masters described the quote as “poignant,” Rosenblatt characterized its inclusion as a gesture of praise. When Masters threatened to sue for defamation, Arizona Mirror backed off and issued a correction.

After some digging into Rosenblatt’s past tweets, Masters discovered he had issued more than a few racist and sexist jokes:

“You shouldn’t throw stones if you live in a glass house, and if you got a glass jaw you should watch your mouth.” pic.twitter.com/Q8ven3fX4r — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) June 7, 2022

After learning of the tweets, Arizona Mirror issued a statement proclaiming its zero-tolerance policy for “racism, misogyny, and any form of hate speech.” Rosenblatt’s name has since been removed from the website staff: