Just 15 percent of voters “strongly approve” of President Joe Biden’s job performance, a Wednesday Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed.

Forty-two percent “strongly disapproved,” a negative 27-point difference.

Biden’s approval numbers have declined over the course of his presidency. In January, 18 percent strongly approved, while 39 percent strongly disapproved.

In October, 22 percent strongly approved, and 39 percent strongly disapproved. In February of 2021, 39 percent strongly approved of Biden. Only 25 percent strongly disapproved.

From February 2021 to June 2022, those who strongly approved of Biden dropped 24 points. The number of those who strongly disapprove of the president has increased 17 points.

Overall, Biden is underwater in his approval rating by 16 points. Only 40 percent of respondents gave Biden positive approval marks, while 56 percent disapproved.

Americans have become increasingly pessimistic about the state of the country. Seventy-four percent of voters believe Biden’s America is on the wrong track, while just 26 percent say the nation is on the right track.

Respondents’ view of the nation under Biden’s leadership has been steadily declining. In January, 32 percent said the nation was on the right track. Sixty-eight percent said it was on the wrong track.

The Wednesday poll sampled 2,005 voters from June 10-12 with a ± 2 percent margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.