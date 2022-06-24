South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and leaders from the State Legislature released a joint announcement regarding their plan to form a special session to “save lives” and to support women who are effected by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In the press release, Governor Noem asserted that abortion victimizes both the unborn and the mother, going on to say that leaders in the state must “help mothers in crisis know that there are options and resources available for them.” Noem also added that abortion must be made “unthinkable,” not just illegal.

The release also explained that South Dakota’s trigger law is effective immediately, with the state now banning all abortions unless “there is appropriate and reasonable medical judgment that performance of an abortion is necessary to preserve the life of the pregnant female.” South Dakota is only one of several states that has a trigger law that will go into effect to ban or limit abortion now that the Roe v. Wade decision has been overturned.

Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck noted that the special session was necessary because “there will be more work to do on the many challenges a post-Roe world presents in regular session next January.”

House Speaker Pro Tempore Jon Hansen rejoiced at the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, remarking “we celebrate today that the grave injustice that the United States Supreme Court perpetrated upon generations of Americans in Roe vs. Wade has ended,” going on to say that he looks forward to working alongside other leaders and South Dakotans “to defend life; support mothers and fathers; and promote strong, healthy families.”

Dale Bartscher, the Executive Director of the South Dakota Right to Life, also celebrated the decision while affirming that the “pro-life movement cares about women and their unborn children.” Bartscher also pointed out that the pro-life organization will continue to support mothers with unplanned pregnancies.

