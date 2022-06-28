January 6 Committee star witness Cassidy Hutchinson’s credibility took another hit on Tuesday when former Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann disputed her testimony about a handwritten statement she allegedly crafted during the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

During her increasingly scrutinized testimony on Tuesday, Hutchinson claimed she wrote out a statement for the former president to release during the January 6 riot that was dictated by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. When committee member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) displayed a handwritten note, Hutchinson testified it was her handwriting.

“That’s a note that I wrote at the direction of the chief of staff on Jan. 6, likely around 3 o’clock,” said Hutchinson

“And it’s written on the chief of staff note card, but that’s your handwriting, Ms. Hutchinson?” Cheney asked.

“That’s my handwriting,” Hutchinson replied.

According to former Trump attorney Eric Herschmann, he wrote the note and the handwriting belonged to him.

“The handwritten note that Cassidy Hutchinson testified was written by her was in fact written by Eric Herschmann on January 6, 2021,” a spokesperson for Herschmann told ABC News Tuesday evening.

“All sources with direct knowledge and law enforcement have and will confirm that it was written by Mr. Herschmann,” the spokesperson said.

Sources with ABC News also confirmed that “Herschmann had previously told the committee that he had penned the note.”

Cheney displayed a note today that Cassidy Hutchinson claimed to have written, except White House lawyer Eric Herschmann had already told the committee that he wrote the note in question. pic.twitter.com/77Av0sLaRe — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) June 29, 2022