Washington, DC, is the only place in America where the January 6 Select Committee hearing, with Cassidy Hutchinson testifying, attracted more interest than gasoline, according to Google Trends Data.

A screenshot of the map showing the United States had more interest in gas prices and not the January 6 Select Committee hearing where Cassidy Hutchinson was testifying had been put on Twitter by the Republican National Committee (RNC) Research Team at roughly 3:oo p.m. ET:

According to Google Trends, the only place today where interest in the January 6 Committee outweighed gas prices was… Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/5lEDjfyJ6r — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2022

By the time the hearing was over, the Google Trends Data had shown that even Washington, DC, cared more about the gasoline than the committee hearing.

Hutchinson, a former aide to former President Donald Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, made various claims about Trump’s supposed actions after his speech to supporters on January 6 during her hearing with the committee that is supposedly investigating the Capitol Hill riots on January 6.

In fact, one of the claims she made, which was not a first-hand account but allegedly told to her by a third party, the former president tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limousine, known as “The Beast,” after his speech, in an attempt to drive towards the Capitol Building instead of the White House.

Following Hutchinson’s testimony, Trump hit back on social media, calling it a “fake story.” He added, “Wouldn’t even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing.”

NBC News’s Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander added that a source that he spoke to close to the Secret Service said that “the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver [at the time] are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel.”

🚨 A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 28, 2022

