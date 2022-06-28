Google Trends Data: Only Place in America Where J6 Cassidy Hutchinson Hearing Attracted More Interest than Gas was D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: (L-R) U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Rep. Peter Aguilar (D-CA), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, listen during a hearing held to investigating …
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Jacob Bliss

Washington, DC, is the only place in America where the January 6 Select Committee hearing, with Cassidy Hutchinson testifying, attracted more interest than gasoline, according to Google Trends Data.

A screenshot of the map showing the United States had more interest in gas prices and not the January 6 Select Committee hearing where Cassidy Hutchinson was testifying had been put on Twitter by the Republican National Committee (RNC) Research Team at roughly 3:oo p.m. ET:

By the time the hearing was over, the Google Trends Data had shown that even Washington, DC, cared more about the gasoline than the committee hearing.

Hutchinson, a former aide to former President Donald Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, made various claims about Trump’s supposed actions after his speech to supporters on January 6 during her hearing with the committee that is supposedly investigating the Capitol Hill riots on January 6.

In fact, one of the claims she made, which was not a first-hand account but allegedly told to her by a third party, the former president tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limousine, known as “The Beast,” after his speech, in an attempt to drive towards the Capitol Building instead of the White House.

Following Hutchinson’s testimony, Trump hit back on social media, calling it a “fake story.” He added, “Wouldn’t even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing.”

NBC News’s Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander added that a source that he spoke to close to the Secret Service said that “the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver [at the time] are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.