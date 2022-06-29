Never Trumpers and disgruntled former White House staffers fell hard for Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday only to be left embarrassed when bombshell reports began to contradict her wild claims.

On Tuesday, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that former President Donald Trump literally tried to commandeer the presidential suburban during the January 6 riot and became borderline violent when Secret Service agent Bobby Engel tried to stop him.

Hutchinson said she learned of the story from Tony Ornato, the then-White House deputy chief of staff.

Hours later, Peter Alexander of NBC News said a source close to the Secret Service indicated agent Bobby Engel will testify “under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel” as Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony alleged.

🚨 A source close to the Secret Service tells me both Bobby Engel, the lead agent, and the presidential limousine/SUV driver are prepared to testify under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 28, 2022

During Hutchinson’s testimony, Never Trumpers from George Conway to disgruntled White House staffers like Alyssa Farah Griffin hailed Cassidy as a brave woman courageously speaking the truth.

Cassidy Hutchinson is my friend. I knew her testimony would be damning. I had no idea it’d be THIS damning. I am so grateful for her courage & integrity. To anyone who would try to impugn her character, I’d be glad to put you in touch w/ @January6thCmte to appear UNDER OATH. — Alyssa Farah Griffin 🇺🇸 (@Alyssafarah) June 28, 2022

For those complaining of “hearsay,” I imagine the Jan. 6 committee would welcome any of those involved to deny these allegations under oath. — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) June 28, 2022

Decades from now people will be asking each other, "Where were you when Cassidy Hutchinson testified?" — George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) June 28, 2022

Re Trump apparently wanting to join the Jan. 6 crowd: There is no scenario in which this ends in a non-catastrophic way. None. Idk if she's right that that's what he actually wanted, but if it is, it's an almost unimaginable level of pyromania. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 28, 2022

I don’t know Cassidy Hutchinson, and I can’t speak to how things worked at the White House, but when Meadows was on the Hill he always insisted that she be in *every* meeting he had, no matter how small. It was odd then, and doesnt seem to be working out for him now. — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) June 28, 2022

"Hearsay" is absurd objection to testimony elicited during an investigation. It's a rule (with lots of exceptions) that governs admission of evidence *at a trial.* Depositions routinely involve hearsay testimony. Every day we credit hearsay we judge to be reliable. https://t.co/FumRifFeR7 — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) June 28, 2022