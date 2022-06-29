Never Trumpers, Disgruntled Staffers Taken in by Disastrous Cassidy Hutchinson Testimony

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - JUNE 28: Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the sixth public hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in Washington, DC, USA, 28 June 2022. Unlike several …
Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty
Paul Bois

Never Trumpers and disgruntled former White House staffers fell hard for Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday only to be left embarrassed when bombshell reports began to contradict her wild claims.

On Tuesday, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that former President Donald Trump literally tried to commandeer the presidential suburban during the January 6 riot and became borderline violent when Secret Service agent Bobby Engel tried to stop him.

Hutchinson said she learned of the story from Tony Ornato, the then-White House deputy chief of staff.

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Hours later, Peter Alexander of NBC News said a source close to the Secret Service indicated agent Bobby Engel will testify “under oath that neither man was assaulted and that Mr. Trump never lunged for the steering wheel” as Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony alleged.

During Hutchinson’s testimony, Never Trumpers from George Conway to disgruntled White House staffers like Alyssa Farah Griffin hailed Cassidy as a brave woman courageously speaking the truth.

 

