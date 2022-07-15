The abortionist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl after she was allegedly raped by an illegal alien adult male reportedly listed the man as a minor in her report to authorities.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, 27-year-old illegal alien Gerson Fuentes was arrested and charged this week with raping a 10-year-old girl in Columbus, Ohio, who then became pregnant.

The girl’s case was cited by the establishment media and President Joe Biden — following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — because she traveled from Columbus to Indianapolis, Indiana, to undergo an abortion on June 30 at six weeks pregnant.

The abortionist, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, reportedly listed Fuentes as a 17-year-old minor in her report to Indiana health officials, according to Fox News:

The Guatemalan illegal immigrant charged with raping and impregnating an Ohio 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for an abortion was listed as a minor in the report the Indiana-based abortionist sent to authorities.

[Emphasis added] Dr. Caitlin Bernard reported that the alleged rapist was approximately 17-years-old in an official filing to the Indiana Department of Health obtained Thursday by Fox News Digital. On Wednesday, Ohio authorities charged 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, with rape of a minor under 13 years old in the case. [Emphasis added]

The IndyStar reports that Bernard “did not know” Fuentes’s age and so she listed a rough estimate of his age in her report:

The form indicates the doctor did not know the age of the “father.” In such cases, doctors are required to enter an “approximate age,” according to a person familiar with the electronic filing system. Bernard entered “17.” [Emphasis added]

It is unclear why Fuentes’s age was misrepresented by Bernard. Fuentes, according to detectives, admitted to twice raping the girl who was likely nine years old at the time of the sexual assaults.

Following the abortion, in an interview with MSNBC, Bernard used the case as evidence for the “need to be able to provide [abortions] for everyone, for every single person that we get a call about from any state all over the country.”

Fuentes, according to his attorney, has lived in the United States for at least seven years and worked at a cafe in Columbus.

In a statement to Breitbart News, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official said the agency had not previously encountered Fuentes and that he had “no previous immigration history.”

Fuentes remains in the Franklin County jail on a $2 million bail. ICE agents have placed a detainer on him so that if he is released from local custody at any time, he will be turned over to their custody for arrest and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.