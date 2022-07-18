More than 40 percent of U.S. voters believe that armed citizens, not law enforcement, are the best way to protect the public from mass shooters, a Convention of States Action national survey revealed.

Armed citizens are the best protection, 41.8 percent of voters responded, compared with 25.1 percent who believe law enforcement is the best protection during a mass shooting event.

Federal agents would be their best protection, 10.3 percent of voters believe, while 22.8 percent said “none of the above.”

Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action, said of its poll:

Americans watched in horror as an active shooter was permitted to rampage through a school while the police stood outside and did absolutely nothing. Over and over again, citizens are given the clear message that — when it comes to protecting loved ones — you’re on your own. At the same time, we’re told guns are the problem and we should give up our right to self-defense. Voters are not stupid. They understand that responsible citizens offer the best means of protecting our schools, homes, and communities in this country. Pursuing such policies is not only bad politics, it puts all of us at risk.”

New @trafalgar_group/@COSProject #poll 62.2% of #Americans have low confidence in officials preventing a mass shooting. More confidence in fellow armed citizens for protection. 41.8% Armed citizens

25.1% Local police

10.3% Fed agents

22.8% None Report:https://t.co/Lo2aX9NX0r pic.twitter.com/Ru4zWIKTxP — The Trafalgar Group (@trafalgar_group) July 18, 2022

Other findings of the poll, conducted in a partnership with the Trafalgar Group, include:

• A strong majority of voters — 62.2 percent — say they are not confident their local law enforcement and government officials could identify and and stop a violent person before they started a mass shooting.

26.9 percent say not confident at all.

37.9 percent of voters say they are confident their local law enforcement and government officials could identify and and stop a violent person before they started a mass shooting.

The poll was conducted of 1,078 likely general election voters between July 7 and July 10, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percent.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter