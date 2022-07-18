A lawsuit has been filed over California’s AB 2571, a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) which targets the prom0tion of firearm-related events to youth.

Breitbart News reported that Newsom signed AB 2571 on July 1, 2022.

The bill was pushed purportedly as a way to prevent AR-15s and similar rifles from being advertised to kids. However, attorney Chuck Michel’s law group, Michel & Associates, has filed suit claiming the new law actually “impacts Associations, Camps, Clubs, FFLs, Hunter Education, Instructors, Firearms Trainers, Youth Organizations, ranges, and those who work in association with any youth shooting program — including firearm safety training.”

The bill means that “any promotion of firearms to those under 18 years of age may lead to hefty fines of $25,000 per incident,” the law firm says.

Michel points out that Newsom signed AB 2571 “under an emergency order,” allowing the law to go into effect with immediacy. The lawsuit against the new law seeks to halt its implementation and to secure an injunction blocking future implementation.

Michel said, “This law is a clear First Amendment violation of speech and assembly. It’s really an attempt to wipe out the next generation of hunters and shooters.”

He added, “Politicians in Sacramento are not even trying to hide their disdain for the ‘gun culture,’ which they neither understand nor support. They want to wipe it out!’

The case is Junior Sports Magazines Inc. v. Bonta, in his official capacity as Attorney General of California, No. 22-04663, in the United States District Court, Central District of California.

