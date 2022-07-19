President Joe Biden plans to visit Somerset, Massachusetts, on Tuesday to announce his plans for executive action on climate change after his green agenda stalled in Congress again.

Biden plans to visit the former Brayton power plant, where one of the largest coal-burning power stations on the East coast was shut down in 2017 and its cooling towers were destroyed in 2019.

The site is now a focal point for the offshore wind industry, as federal, state, and local officials work to bolster investments from several different companies to build windmills and manufacture undersea cable to replace the power production of the old coal burning facilities.

The president’s trip is the latest attempt of Biden to prove to the radical left he is taking climate change seriously.

The White House said Biden would speak about “tackling the climate crisis and seizing the opportunity of a clean energy future to create jobs and lower costs for families.”

The president’s agenda faced another setback in Congress after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer he would not support a bill featuring climate change legislation or tax hikes.

Biden promised in a statement Friday he would not back down on climate change, vowing future executive actions on the issue.

“If the Senate will not move to tackle the climate crisis and strengthen our domestic clean energy industry, I will take strong executive action to meet this moment,” Biden said in a statement from the White House.

Despite some reports floating the idea of Biden declaring a public emergency, allowing him to direct federal funds on the issue, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said he would not do so.

“I would not plan an announcement this week on a national climate emergency,” she previewed.

But the president is expected to offer his full support for windmills while his predecessor, President Donald Trump, frequently disparaged that particular form of power production.

Biden continues supporting windmills, even though some liberal elites oppose offshore windmills ruining their coastal views.

“I made it clear to my friends up in Nantucket and that area, I don’t want to hear any more about you don’t like looking at them,” Biden said during an Earth Day speech in April. “They’re pretty.”

