Democrats Introduce Daily ‘Rolling’ Amnesty for Millions of Illegal Aliens

A handful of House Democrats are proposing a daily “rolling” amnesty that would give green cards to illegal aliens as long as they claim to have lived in the United States for seven years.

On Wednesday, Reps. Lou Correa (D-CA), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Norma Torres (D-CA), Jesus Garcia (D-IL), Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), and Grace Meng (D-NY) announced their legislation that would allow millions of illegal aliens every year to secure green cards and eventually naturalized American citizenship.

The amnesty plan would update the Immigration and Nationality Act’s registry date to 2015 and fix it on a daily rolling basis so that illegal aliens claiming to have lived in the U.S. for at least seven years can continuously secure green cards.

“The bill would allow applicants who entered the United States at least seven years prior to the application date,” a news release from Correa’s office states. “This law would establish a permanent rolling registry that would be renewed daily.”

“Now is the time to pass legislation in the House and Senate,” Correa said.

In 2015, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) estimated that about 11.4 million illegal aliens were living in the United States. This figure indicates that potentially, more than 11 million illegal aliens could qualify for the amnesty.

Senate Democrats tried to include such an amnesty provision in a reconciliation package last year. That amnesty would have provided green cards to at least seven million illegal aliens living in the United States.

The amnesty was ultimately rejected by the Senate parliamentarian. Later, President Joe Biden snuck the same amnesty provisions into his “Build Back Better” budget, but the effort never passed Congress.

In 2013, Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis stated that the “Gang of Eight” amnesty plan would “slightly” push down wages for American workers. A 2020 CBO analysis stated that “immigration has exerted downward pressure on the wages of relatively low-skilled workers who are already in the country, regardless of their birthplace.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.