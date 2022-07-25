Alleged Female Shooter Taken Down by Police at Dallas Love Field

An alleged female shooter was taken down by police near Dallas Love Field’s Southwest ticket counter Monday around 11:30 a.m.

WFAA_TV’s Rebecca Lopez tweeted: “Dallas police sources tell me a female was shot at Love Field near the ticket counter. This is being treated as an officer involved shooting. The woman has been taken to the hospital.”

PM Breaking News posted video of airplane passengers crouched behind benches for cover as news of the alleged shooter became known:

Breaking: Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, is on lockdown due to reports of a shooting. pic.twitter.com/Ude1LxLNMN — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 25, 2022

Southwest Airlines responded to passengers’ concerns by tweeting: “We’re aware of law enforcement activity at Dallas Love Field. We’ve paused departures and arrivals as we wait for additional information from authorities. There’s no greater priority for us than the safety of our Employees and Customers. We appreciate your patience.”

