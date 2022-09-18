The Massachusetts attorney general and the federal government received letters Sunday alleging the transportation of “vulnerable” immigrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard was a “political stunt” demanding open criminal investigations.

Lawyers representing some of those involved claimed their clients “were induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses,” including promises of working opportunities, schooling for their children and immigration assistance, by people working with and on behalf of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), the Washington Times reports.

Lawyers for Civil Rights (LCR) further accused Florida of targeting the migrants “based on race and national origin” in an attempt to make a political statement.