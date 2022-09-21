Kamala Harris Delivers Word Salad, Again: ‘Community Banks Are In the Community’

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered another word salad on Tuesday as she incoherently explained where “community banks” are located.

“We invested an additional $12 billion into community banks because we know community banks are in the community, and understand the needs and desires of that community as well as the talent and capacity of community,” Harris said.

The vice president’s nonsensical remarks were made at Claflin University in South Carolina at an event with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona during a roundtable discussion with student leaders.

Harris was then mocked on social media as footage of her gaffe went viral.

“Kamala Harris, the greatest orator since Winston Churchill, on community banks,” said Clay Travis, founder of OutKick

“Kamala had to give another book report on a book she didn’t read today… this time the title was, “Community Banks,”” wrote comedian Tim Young.

“Thanks to @vp Kamala Harris for making it clear that: ‘Community banks are in the community,'” tweeted former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

This was not the first time the vice president has struggled with her words this year, as Breitbart News has documented.

While speaking at the workforce summit for the American Rescue Plan regarding transportation in July, Harris rambled on the importance of getting home.

“Together, we are expanding access to transportation. It seems like maybe it’s a small issue; it’s a big issue,” the vice president said before incoherently explaining: “You need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work and get home.”

KAMALA HARRIS: "Ya need to get to go and need to be able to get where you need to go to do the work." pic.twitter.com/ueNSjh9VI3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2022

In June, Harris struggled to speak coherently while addressing the future of abortion following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“The strength of our nation has always been that despite the odds and the obstacles, we push to move forward. That we are guided by what we see that can be unburdened by what has been,” she said.

KAMALA HARRIS: "The strength of our nation has always been that…we are guided by what we see that can be unburdened by what has been." pic.twitter.com/ofikQ3YHde — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2022

In March, Harris repeated the phrase “the passage of time” four times within 30 seconds while delivering remarks on accessible high-speed internet.

Kamala Harris: "The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time … and there's such great significance to the passage of time…" pic.twitter.com/0yjBdfzFwm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 21, 2022

Harris’s “community banks” remark is also not the first time a Democrat from California stated something that would seem obvious by its phrasing.

In June 2020, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was asked a question in the wake of the Black Lives Matter Protests to define “systemic racism,” to which he replied: “Systemic racism is racism that’s built into systems.”

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.