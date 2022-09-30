House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer (R-KY) said on Thursday that an investigation into Hunter Biden will commence once Republicans take back control of the House.

“The reason we’re investigating Hunter Biden is because we believe he’s compromised Joe Biden,” Comer, who will likely be the next House Oversight Committee chairman, told reporters.

Comer said that the crux of the planned investigation into Hunter Biden and his business dealings centers on rooting out corruption and political retribution against Democrats for their investigations and impeachments against former President Donald Trump.

“We’ve already brought forth more evidence of wrongdoing with Hunter Biden in foreign countries than Adam Schiff ever brought forward with Donald Trump or Jared Kushner or anyone else,” the lead Oversight Republican said.

Comer has described Hunter Biden as a “national security risk” this summer.

House Republicans across the spectrum have discussed the potential crimes and other implications Hunter Biden’s business dealings have had with President Joe Biden.

Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President Peter Schweizer said during a Republican Study Committee (RSC) meeting in April that there is a “slam dunk” case to indict Hunter Biden for tax evasion.

Schweizer even said the Hunter Biden laptop stories made it easier to answer “three basic fundamental questions” about the relationship between China, Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden:

The Biden family received roughly $31 million in business deals with the Chinese. Hunter Biden had significant business dealings with high-ranking Chinese government officials. Schweizer said that the Hunter Biden emails revealed that the Biden family’s money is “fungible.”

Even though Schweizer said there is a good chance that Hunter would go to jail, he said that Hunter would likely take the fall to protect his father, the president.

“What is probably going to happen is there’s going to be a deal cut. Hunter Biden is going to cop to some of the charges. He may spend some time in jail. But, he’s going to do that to protect his father.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.