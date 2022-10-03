Poll: Most Say Grocery Prices Impact Their Motivation to Vote in the Midterms

Most likely voters say the rising price of groceries is impacting their motivation to vote in the upcoming midterm election — which could spell trouble for Democrats — a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Monday found.

The survey asked respondents, “How much does the increase in the price of groceries impact your motivation to vote in the 2022 election?”

Most admit that it will at least “somewhat” impact their motivation to vote. Of those, 51.2 percent said it will “very much” impact their motivation, and 17.1 percent said it “somewhat” will. Another 15.8 percent said it will not motivate them very much, and 16 percent said “not at all.”

Nearly one-third of Democrats said the rising price of groceries will not impact their motivation to vote at all, followed by 24.3 percent who said it will not very much. However, 23.5 percent of Democrats said it will motivate them “very much” — a sentiment held by 71.1 percent of Republicans and 50.3 percent of independents.

The survey, taken September 17-20 among 1,079 likely general election voters, has a margin of error of 2.9 percent, and was taken prior to even more bad news on the economic front, as monthly core inflation returned to its worst in over 20 years, as Breitbart News reported:

The prices of goods and services purchased by U.S. consumers rose at a faster rate in August compared with July, data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed Friday. The personal consumption expenditure price index rose by three-tenths of a percentage point in August after declining one-tenth of a point in July. Core PCE prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 0.6 percent after a flat July. That matches the two-decade high hit June.

Further, the price of food alone has seen the most inflation since 1979. In August, prices were up 12.4 percent from last year. This surge has forced countless American families to change their eating habits. A July Rasmussen Reports poll found 63 percent indicated that they are changing their eating habits due to high food prices.