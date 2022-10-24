Philadelphia, Pennsylvania District Attorney Larry Krasner (D), backed by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and funded by billionaire George Soros, is helping criminal illegal aliens avoid deportation from the United States.

Fetterman, running against Mehmet Oz for Pennsylvania’s open United States Senate seat, endorsed Krasner in his re-election bid last year — praising his Conviction Integrity Unit that successfully gets murder and other violent crime convictions overturned so inmates can be released from prison.

As Breitbart News reported last year, an investigation by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) revealed that Krasner created the Immigration Counsel in his District Attorney’s office.

The goal of the initiative is to reduce “immigration consequences” for defendants, effectively ensuring the convictions and sentences are minor enough that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency does not prioritize deportation for the defendant.

Krasner’s office consulted on about 300 cases where the defendant was a foreign national. In about 120 of those cases, the outcomes were changed to plea agreements.

Many of the defendants Krasner’s office consulted with to help them avoid deportation had been charged with murder, rape, forcible rape, rape of a child, sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, attempted murder, drunk driving, robbery, and other crimes.

When first running for Philadelphia District Attorney in 2017, Krasner raked in nearly $1.7 million from a Soros-linked group, the Philadelphia Justice and Public Safety PAC.

Most recently, Krasner’s Conviction Integrity Unit got a judge to throw out the murder conviction against 32-year-old Jahmir Harris, who served eight years in prison. Harris was convicted for the 2012 murder of 45-year-old Louis Porter whom he was accused of shooting in the head in front of his 5-year-old son in a Philadelphia parking lot — just two days before Christmas.

Now, Harris is wanted by Philadelphia police after allegedly being linked to the shooting and killing of 50-year-old Charles Gossett last month.

Fetterman praised Krasner’s Conviction Integrity Unit as a “model” for Pennsylvania.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.