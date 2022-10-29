WATCH: Robber Flees After Chicago Business Owner Takes Away His Gun

Video surveillance footage of October 12, 2022, in Portage Park’s Car Care Auto Spa shows the business owner taking a gun from an alleged armed robber and the disarmed suspect then fleeing.

ABC 7 reports that business owner James Suh was behind the counter at approximately 7:00 p.m. when the alleged robber entered the store.

Suh was looking down at the time, then heard the suspect say, “Give me all your money.” Suh said he looked up and saw the alleged robber pointing a gun right at his face.

Suh tried to buy time via attempts to de-escalate the tense moment, then noticed the suspect’s pistol was jammed open. The suspect also noticed.

Suh said, “He kinda like tries to rack his gun and it looked to me like it got jammed or the side was locked back.”

That is why Suh reached out and grabbed the suspect’s wrist and took away the gun.

Suh said, “Once I got it out of his hand, I just wanted to shove him back, and then he goes running out of here”:

NBC 5 notes that Suh was on a conference call when the suspect first entered the building, which is why he did not notice the suspect until the robbery demands commenced.

“This guy, he was clearly not a professional; he didn’t know what he was doing. I don’t know what his circumstances are. Maybe he felt like he was desperate and he had no choice but to go out and do this.”

