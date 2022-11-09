Republican Rep. Jim Banks (IN) announced Wednesday morning after the midterm elections that he is “running to be the majority whip” in the U.S. House of Representatives, starting the post-election leadership race.

“I am running to be the majority whip for our entire conference. I’m asking for your support because I want to listen and to be your voice. That is my goal for the 118th Congress,” Banks wrote in a letter to his colleagues the day after the midterm elections, as many races are still left uncalled across the country.

“It is clear House Republicans are going to take back the House next Congress. Now we must champion our agenda and prepare to govern as a majority,” Banks added before explaining why he would help the conference remain united after the election and his qualifications.

“For the past two years, I chaired the Republican Study Committee, where I learned to listen to fiscal and social conservatives, defense hawks members who represent the suburb, border communities, and agricultural districts, and build a consensus that works for all of us.”

NEW — ⁦@RepJimBanks⁩’s team is abt to send this Dear Colleague letter. “I am running to be the majority whip.” So begins the post-election leadership jockeying … -> pic.twitter.com/kljToLWnNx — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) November 9, 2022

“Republican voters are upset with the Biden administration, and they are counting on Republicans to keep our promises. I recognize their frustration and share their concerns,” he added. “I’m a frequent guest on conservative media and have earned a reputation as a trusted and effective communicator. I can help out voters understand our priorities, challenges, and shared commitments to them.”

Banks represents a safe Republican district in Indiana and won his reelection on Tuesday night.

