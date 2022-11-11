Blue State Blues: Restoring Hope on Election Day

The 2022 midterm elections did not go quite the way that many Republicans had hoped.

With votes still being counted, the GOP won something like six million more votes than Democrats, but barely flipped enough seats to take the House, and appears to have fallen just short of taking the Senate, at least until another bruising Georgia runoff election in December.

President Joe Biden, who ought to have interpreted the overwhelming Republican vote as a rebuke, told the country he expected to do “nothing” different in the future.

The finger-pointing has already begun among Republicans. Some blame former President Donald Trump for intervening in races that Republicans could have won, but lost. Others note the reluctance of the party leadership to back conservative candidates who seemed likely to challenge the establishment.

The Senate map will be more favorable to Republicans in 2024, but the party’s base is troubled about what lies ahead in the presidential primary: no one is stronger than Trump, but it is not clear that he can win a general election.

Democrats are celebrating the fact that their focus on abortion seems to have paid off. Unmarried women voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, and the issue seems to have been a primary motivation. The reaction to the June Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade also drove voters in California and Vermont to pass constitutional amendments to make abortion until birth a right.

However, it is unlikely that Dobbs will become for Democrats what Roe was for Republicans. The issue is likely to remain where it is: in the states.

Moreover, the narrow result means that the other issues that motivated voters are here to stay: high inflation, economic uncertainty, violent crime, the crisis at the border, and poor education.

Blue states such as Illinois and New York, which voters and taxpayers are fleeing, managed to reelect their failing governors. In the coming years, Democrats’ policies will face a far more formidable rival than the Republicans: reality.

Meanwhile, the country remains evenly divided. We may as well learn to get along with each other.

I was reminded on Election Day that the United States has a long history of political division. On Tuesday night, I attended a school musical play performed by my daughter’s fifth-grade class about the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787.

The school, a public charter in Los Angeles, has been performing the show for decades. It tells the story of the debates that raged over questions such as the composition of the legislature (one house allocated by population, one house equal for each state) and the role of slavery.

The script is comical and lighthearted, but extraordinarily detailed, with lines drawn directly from the notes taken by James Madison himself. There was no effort to hide slavery, but no “woke” effort to make it the defining feature of our system.

My daughter played Roger Sherman, a delegate from Connecticut who first suggested the bicameral compromise that not only passed by a narrow vote, but saved the convention. When she was cast in the role, I realized how little I knew about Sherman, and spent several days learning.

The performance itself was a triumph, with proud parents beaming in the audience at a cast of powdered wigs and dancing delegates. Across town, polls were just beginning to close, but a room full of voters had gathered to celebrate the Constitution, rather than to watch television for the latest election results.

It felt as though our community decided to focus on the Framers and their principles rather than the partisan jockeying of our contemporary political parties. And this at a public school, in Los Angeles, in the year 2022.

There is still hope in this divided, damaged country of ours.

On Tuesday morning, much of the country woke to a lunar eclipse — a red moon, which many thought was a portent of the day’s results.

Here in Los Angeles, the moon was invisible behind rare storm clouds. (I made a point of taking my kids to the polls in the pounding rain.)

In the afternoon, there was a moment of calm, and a rainbow emerged over the city — a reminder of God’s promise, in Genesis, to preserve the world.

Maybe the future is in good hands.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak. Happy Veterans Day, and thank you to all who have served.