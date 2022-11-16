Joe Biden Tweets Mid-Trump Speech: ‘Donald Trump Failed America’

President Joe Biden tweeted a negative message in the middle of former President Donald Trump’s speech formally announcing his 2024 bid.

“Donald Trump failed America,” Biden wrote along with a montage of establishment media reports on Trump’s presidency:

Donald Trump failed America. pic.twitter.com/fylyocYcse — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2022

Biden’s tweet coincided with Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech formally announcing his 2024 presidential campaign — something he has long teased.

“Two years ago we were a great nation and soon we will be a great nation again,” Trump said, recalling the shape America was in during his time in office.

“Inflation was non-existent, our southern border was by far the strongest ever,” he said, also highlighting his effort to place economic tariffs on China.

“China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea were in check. They respected the United States and they respected me. I knew them well,” he said. He also noted that Biden successfully obliterated his immigration policies. However, Trump said he will restore the southern border.

TRUMP: "We are going to restore and secure America's borders just like we had them before. We built the wall and now we will add to it." pic.twitter.com/TOoqb3Zoci — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) November 16, 2022

Under Biden, Trump said, the United States is a “nation in decline.” But under his leadership, Trump continued, schools will “cease pushing Critical Race Theory,” defend the rights of parents, halt “radical civics” and stop the “gender insanity” being pushed in classrooms. If they do not, he warned, they will risk losing all federal funding.

“Our country is being destroyed before your very eyes,” he added.