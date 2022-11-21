Election denier Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) in 2019 falsely claimed the 2016 presidential election “artificially” made former President Donald Trump the president of the United States.

Jeffries’s spreading of false election claims is notable because he is the front-runner to become the Democrat minority leader of the House.

“Russia interfered with our election. Attacked our democracy for the sole purpose of artificially placing someone at 1600 Pennsylvania avenue. They were successful,” Jeffries falsely claimed about the legitimacy of Trump’s victory, a video unearthed by the Republican National Committee’s research team found.

In March 2019, special counsel Robert Mueller did not find sufficient evidence that Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russians to win the presidency.

In 2019, Election Denier Hakeem Jeffries said Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and “artificially” made Trump president. pic.twitter.com/ZMhngEMkOl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 18, 2022

It is not the first time Jeffries has assaulted democracy by casting doubt on American elections. Four additional times Jeffries unrepentantly pushed false election claims.“Keep pouting. History will never accept you as a legitimate President,” Jeffries tweeted to Trump in 2020.

Keep pouting. History will never accept you as a legitimate President. — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) November 24, 2020

In the same year, Jeffries tweeted that Trump tried to steal the election via Russian interference.“let’s be clear donald. The only person trying to steal the election is YOU. (and your buddies in the Kremlin)” he falsely claimed.In 2018, he falsely claimed the Trump’s victory was “illegitimate,” suggesting America had a “fake” president.

“The more we learn about 2016 election the more ILLEGITIMATE it becomes. America deserves to know whether we have a FAKE President in the Oval Office #RussianInterference,” he tweeted.

Again in 2018, Jeffries claimed two Supreme Court seats were stolen because of Trump’s presidency, which nominated Supreme Court justices. “LIE (more than any administration in the history of the Republic.) CHEAT (2016 election/Russian Interference). STEAL (one or two Supreme Court seats). When will Republicans put country ahead of party? #CleanUpCorruption,” he said.

The establishment media have mostly ignored Jeffries’s false election denials, even as they repeatedly labeled some Republicans during the 2022 midterm elections “election deniers.”