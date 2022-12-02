Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday that Congress should block the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA), arguing it would lead to censorship of conservatives.

“Giving the media cartel power to censor conservatives would be a mistake,” Pompeo said in a written statement. “Congress should vote down the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act.”

Pompeo urged the bill be defeated as the swamp has moved to pass the bill during Congress’s lame duck session, and before Republicans take control of the House.

The JCPA would create an antitrust exemption for the media industry, thus creating a media cartel, to negotiate with big tech. Conservatives across the political spectrum argued that the bill would only empower establishment media conglomerates and lead to censorship of conservatives.

An increasing number of conservatives are calling to stop the JCPA from being passed during Congress’s lame duck session.

Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Mike Lee (R-UT), Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Reps. Steve Scalise (R-LA), Jim Jordan (R-OH), and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) oppose the bill.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, in an interview with Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, urged every American to call their senator and tell them to shoot down this bill.

Landry said:

They beat it by calling their U.S. Senator, irrespective of whether they’re a Democrat or Republican, and saying ‘do not vote for this bill,’ but especially if they’re a Republican because if all the Republicans stuck together they couldn’t beat a filibuster. They need 60 votes. Let me just add this one thing, think about this: This is a bill, this is Schumer’s bill right? Let me ask you a question: What party rails against big corporations, against monopolies? Who is the party who is allegedly for the little guy? Why in the world are the Democrats for this? If a Democrat is for this bill, a Republican should automatically say ‘no way I ain’t getting on that’ because it’s not good for anybody.

Others have called for the bill’s defeat.

The president of the Media Guild of the West, a union representing journalists and media workers in Arizona, southern California, and Texas, said that the bill would amount to a handout to Alden Capital, a hedge fund that is the second-largest owner of news companies in the country.