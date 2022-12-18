A 14-year-old and 16-year-old were killed, and others injured, after a social media dispute turned into guns being drawn and shots fired between two groups Saturday evening in Democrat-run Atlanta.

The New York Times noted, “Officers responded to a report that multiple people had been shot at an apartment complex around 14 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta at about 5:09 p.m.”

Charles Hampton Jr., the deputy chief of the Atlanta Police Department, said “there was some type of dispute on social media that escalated to gunfire.”

ABC News reported that arriving officers found two boys, ages 14 and 16-years-old were killed outside an apartment, and three others, a 15-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, and an 11-year-old boy, were wounded inside the apartment.

Atlanta Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said he hated having to relay news of the shooting to the press.

He indicated “both parties had weapons” and said it was evident that “multiple people were shooting.”

Hampton Jr. observed, “This should be a time that we are getting ready for the holidays. But we have at least two families that will be planning for funerals.”

