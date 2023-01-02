Illegal Alien Convicts Arrested at Lowest Rate in Over Half a Decade

Convicted illegal alien criminals were arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at the lowest rate in at least half a decade, the agency’s Fiscal Year 2022 report indicates.

The report, issued by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the middle of the holiday season, shows just 36,322 illegal alien convicts were arrested by ICE agents in Fiscal Year 2022.

Compare that to Fiscal Year 2021 when about 36,619 illegal alien convicts were arrested and Fiscal Year 2020 — in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic — when ICE agents arrested nearly 71,000 illegal alien convicts.

Biden’s ICE agents arresting only about 3,000 illegal alien convicts every month over a 12-month period is a fraction of the more than 7,600 illegal alien convicts arrested every month in Fiscal Year 2019, nearly 8,800 illegal alien convicts arrested every month in Fiscal Year 2018, and more than 8,800 illegal alien convicts arrested every month in Fiscal Year 2017.

The number of illegal alien convicts arrested in Biden’s second year is also much lower than the 101,880 arrested in Fiscal Year 2015 by the Obama administration and the nearly 95,000 arrested in Fiscal Year 2016.

Biden also drastically cut down those illegal alien convicts arrested by ICE agents as part of targeted sting operations. This figure is significant as it gives insight into the administration’s efforts to gut interior immigration enforcement.

In Fiscal Year 2022, ICE agents made just 6,127 at-large arrests of illegal alien convicts who were living across the United States but were wanted by the agency. This total is vastly fewer than the nearly 26,500 illegal alien convicts arrested as part of sting operations throughout the U.S. in Fiscal Year 2017.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.