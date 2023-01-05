Poll: Most Have Low Expectations for 118th Congress

Most likely voters have low expectations for the 118th Congress, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday found.

The survey produced dismal results for U.S. lawmakers, as most likely voters, 64 percent, said they do not believe “most members” of Congress actually care about what their constituents think.

However, voters showed slightly more confidence when asked if they believe their representative, specifically, cares what they think, as 48 percent said “no” compared to 35 percent who said “yes.”

When asked how likely it is that Congress will “seriously address the most important problems facing our nation,” most, 57 percent, said it is not likely. Of those, 19 percent said it is “not at all likely.”

Another 40 percent believe it is likely, but of those, just 13 percent consider it “very” likely.

The survey was taken December 28-30, 2022, among 900 likely U.S. voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error. It comes as House Republicans are unable to unite behind a single candidate for Speaker of the House following six failed votes on Tuesday and Wednesday, as several Republican lawmakers refuse to back Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Tuesday’s event marked the first time in 100 years that a speakership vote has gone to a second ballot. The House adjourned after McCarthy failed to see a majority support after two more ballots Tuesday, setting up day two and three of the battle.

Other nominees for speaker have included Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) as well as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the latter of whom made clear that he will not be Speaker of the House.

“You guys know. I like the ability to cross examine witnesses and get the truth for the country, so that’s what I’m focused on,” he told reporters Tuesday evening, emphasizing there is “no” chance he will be speaker.

The survey follows a December NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll which found most Americans expressing no confidence that Congress will be able to work in a bipartisan way.