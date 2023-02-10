Illegal Alien, Freed into U.S. by Biden DHS, Now Wanted for Drug Trafficking in Brazil

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released an illegal alien into the United States who was later convicted of drug trafficking in Brazil.

According to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, 34-year-old Brazilian illegal alien Diogo De-Sales Gomes was first apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border in December 2021. He was subsequently released into the U.S. interior and given a Notice to Appear (NTA) in immigration court.

Gomes then failed to appear at his immigration hearing while relocating to the Boston, Massachusetts, area.

In February 2022, Gomes was convicted and sentenced for drug trafficking in Brazil and a criminal warrant was issued for him by Brazilian law enforcement officials. Those officials notified ICE agents that Gomes had relocated to Boston.

Earlier this month, ICE agents in Boston arrested Gomes and he remains in federal custody pending an immigration hearing.

Gomes is just one of the nearly two million illegal aliens who have been released directly into American communities by Biden’s DHS since February 2021. The administration has blown open a parole pipeline that ensures arrivals at the border are briefly detained before being released into the U.S. interior.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.