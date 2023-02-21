Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Man for Throwing Plate of Food on the Ground

An illegal alien is accused of murdering his roommate, also an illegal alien, after he threw a plate of food on the ground.

Bryan Marquez, a 22-year-old illegal alien from Mexico who was set to be deported from the United States, has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder in St. Lucie County, Florida, after he allegedly murdered his roommate.

According to an affidavit obtained by the New York Post, Marquez allegedly killed his roommate after the roommate threw Marquez’s plate of food on the ground during an argument. While drunk hours later, Marquez allegedly confronted the roommate, punching him and filling his mouth with gravel and dirt.

Illegal immigrant admitted to kiling roommate for tossing plate of food: cops https://t.co/vesv08VBut pic.twitter.com/6JPyvyTJJJ — New York Post (@nypost) February 20, 2023

After realizing that the roommate was no longer breathing, Marquez allegedly dragged him through the backyard of their residence and buried him in a makeshift 18-inch grave. After putting the roommate in the grave, Marquez allegedly went to sleep.

The roommate died from blunt force trauma and a medical examiner suggested that the gravel and dirt found in his mouth also contributed to his death.

Marquez had been in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody awaiting deportation to Mexico when police charged him with his roommate’s murder. He remains in St. Lucie County Jail without bail.

