Exclusive — Fred Zeidman: ‘We Are Fighting a World War over Energy’

Fred Zeidman, co-chair and director of the Council for a Secure America, slammed the Biden administration for its energy policy, saying it is making America and the world less secure.

“We are fighting a world war over energy,” Zeidman told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle in an exclusive interview on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday.

“Nothing runs without energy…something has to combust for anything to move. And so economies are totally dependent on energy. And if you look at all the wars going back to forever, it all has to do with energy,” he said.

“If you look at the issues involving China today, if you look at the issues involving Russia, if you look at the issues involving Ukraine, I mean, this is all about energy,” said Zeidman.

He said Western sanctions on Russian energy have been undermined by China boosting its purchase of liquified natural gas (LNG) from Russia. According to Bloomberg, China imported record quantities of LNG from Russia in November.

“China’s been able to reassert itself because when we sanctioned the Russians, they, being the largest consumer in the world…they were able to fill in that gap,” Zeidman said.

He also pointed to other of America’s enemies benefitting from energy production, such as Iran.

“When you look at folks who are direct threats to the United States and needed the money, I will tell you that it is just proof positive that energy and energy security is the key to this,” said Zeidman.

He criticized the Biden administration for previously not allowing the United States to export LNG.

“The world today, Western Europe, [is] totally, totally dependent on Russia oil. And we have an administration which was not allowing us to export LNG,” he said.

“We are now, but still limited. If we had been allowed free export of LNG, all of Western Europe could be fueled by U.S. liquified natural gas, LNG,” he added.

He linked Germany’s reluctance to send more equipment to Ukraine on its dependence on Russian energy.

“They are still dependent on Russian oil,” he said.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.