President Joe Biden will reportedly resume his low-profile public relations strategy after the vigorous debt limit negotiations with House Republicans and “return to his previously scheduled programming” ahead of the 2024 campaign trail.

Biden will pivot from last month’s hectic schedule consumed with the debt limit and budget talks with Republicans and settle back into the humdrum of leading the nation, a tactic that will reportedly shape his 2024 campaign strategy, a Biden senior adviser told NBC News.

While the Republican primary heats up, Biden will rely on key surrogates to convoy his campaign strategy of remaining outside the spotlight, a memo obtained by NBC News revealed. The memo said the Biden campaign will champion the president’s “strong and steady leadership after four years of chaos and dysfunction” and that his “wisdom and experience are why he was able to negotiate a deal that protects his administration’s key priorities and historic accomplishments.”

One accomplishment Biden’s campaign will tout is the bipartisan debt limit agreement. Last week, Biden struck a deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the debt ceiling by about $4 trillion and give Republicans leverage during this fall’s spending bill fight. The “Fiscal Responsibility Act” passed the House with 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats.

Biden’s return to “his previously scheduled programming” as the 2024 campaign begins appears to mirror his so-called 2020 “basement strategy” deployed during the pandemic. Biden rarely appeared in public, affording him the ability to remain out of reach from the media eager to ask him about the “Laptop from Hell.”

But with the pandemic now obsolete, it remains to be seen how Biden, who is 80 years old, will fair if he deploys the same 2020 “basement strategy” in 2024. So far, Biden’s campaign is reportedly off to a slow start with a lack of fundraising and few staffers.

As the June 30th fundraising deadline quarterly approaches, the campaign might hold more fundraising events. The quarterly report will be the first time Biden reports his campaign war chest. According to Politico, big fundraisers are in the process of being scheduled. Biden’s team reached out to Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) to hold an event, though the details are not finalized.

The increased campaign activity does not necessarily mean Biden will hold public events or crisscross the country meeting voters at town halls. Such public availability could expose the president to another embarrassing incident, such as Thursday, when he tripped center stage over a sandbag at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.

“I got sandbagged,” Biden shouted at the press, waving his arms, after bumping his head into a Marine One helicopter.

