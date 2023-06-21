House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) scheduled a Thursday morning closed door meeting to vote on unsealing IRS whistleblower evidence of alleged Justice Department political interference in the Hunter Biden tax probe, which may have resulted in the “sweetheart” plea deal for the president’s son on Tuesday.

On the same day Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two federal tax violation charges and one violation of gun laws, Smith scheduled a vote to make public the testimony and evidence from IRS whistleblowers, including FBI supervisory criminal agent Gary Shapley.

The information Smith also wants to make public are multiple instances of alleged political interference in which the Justice Department “thwarted, hampered or interfered” with the IRS tax investigation.

Sources familiar with Shapley’s testimony told Just the News that Shapley gave the committee 23 pages of information that sheds light on the “evidence and predicate for the original investigation into the taxes and overseas finances” of Hunter Biden, including at least three major revelations: