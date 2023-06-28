Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 344: Impeaching Merrick Garland; Guest: John Binder on Visa Overstays

Host Mike Slater weighs in on the move among Republicans to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland. Today’s guest is Breitbart immigration reporter John Binder who discusses the record number of foreign nationals overstaying their visas. Question of the day: What percentage of people who are here illegally have overstayed their visas?

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

