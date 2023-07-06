Ron DeSantis Raises $20 Million in First Six Weeks of Campaign

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign hauled in $20 million in the first six weeks of the governor’s presidential campaign, his team announced on Thursday.

According to the announcement, the DeSantis campaign hauled in the $20 million in the first six weeks of his campaign, which he formally kicked off in late May. The DeSantis campaign is claiming that the haul is “the largest first-quarter filing from any non-incumbent Republican candidate in more than a decade.” Notably, $8.2 million of that was garnered in the first 24 hours of his presidential campaign, as DeSantis’s team originally made that announcement shortly after the governor’s launch.

“It bests the $18.3 million former president and quasi-incumbent Donald Trump’s campaign raised during its first two fundraising quarters as a candidate ($3.8 in Q4 2022 and $14.5 in Q1 2023),” the DeSantis campaign claimed in an emailed announcement.

However, Trump’s team raised $9.5 million from his November announcement through the end of the year. And in the first quarter, Trump raised $18.8 million via his campaign and joint fundraising committee. That totals $28.3 million.

Trump’s campaign recently announced his second quarter figures as well, which top $35 million via his campaign and his Save America PAC.

DeSanctimonious' fundraising numbers comparison is as fake as his high heeled boots. Pres. Trump raised $28.3M in his first two quarters as an announced candidate, and $35M in this most-recent quarter. The extremely high average donation the DeSanctus camp will show indicates… https://t.co/snghmF1ybm — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) July 6, 2023

Meanwhile, the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down PAC has reportedly raised $130 million since March.

DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck is counting DeSantis’s latest figures as a victory, asserting that “Republicans are excited to invest in a winner ready to lead America’s revival.”

The figures follow a stream of national and state level surveys continuing to show Trump as the “runaway frontrunner” in the race — a fact Steve Cortes, a former Donald Trump supporter who advises the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, admitted over the weekend.

Former President Donald Trump holds a commanding 34-point lead over his nearest competitor in the GOP primary field, per a Fox News poll. https://t.co/oBabJvm1cA — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 29, 2023

“Right now in national polling we are way behind, I’ll be the first to admit that,” Cortes said during a Twitter Spaces discussion, admitting “an uphill battle” ahead for DeSantis.

Trump has continued to criticize DeSantis on Truth Social, asserting that the governor is actively “hurting himself very badly for 2028.”