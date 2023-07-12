Speaker Kevin McCarthy Raises $62 Million to Expand House Republican Majority

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced on Wednesday he had raised $62 million, or $21.7 million this quarter, to expand the House Republican majority.

McCarthy said in a written statement:

As we continue to build on the historic successes of this Republican majority the campaign to protect and expand the House majority is gaining momentum. … Over the past six months, we have delivered historic spending cuts, worked to defend the border, and continued to investigate the Biden administration’s detrimental actions to the American public. The American people are responding to these accomplishments with an outpouring of support to advance this mission, and we plan on delivering for the country.

The House speaker recently told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle that he believes former President Donald Trump is “stronger today than he was in 2016.”

He explained to Breitbart News:

As usual, the media is attempting to drive a wedge between President Trump and House Republicans as our committees are holding Biden’s DOJ accountable for their two-tiered levels of justice. The only reason Biden is using his weaponized federal government to go after President Trump is because he is Biden’s strongest political opponent, as polling continues to show.

“Just look at the numbers this morning — Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016,” McCarthy added.

