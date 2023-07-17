Poll: Fewer than Half of New Hampshire Voters Want Biden to Run

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Manchester, NH. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty/AP Photo
Hannah Bleau

Fewer than half of New Hampshire voters want President Joe Biden to run again, a recent American Pulse survey found.

According to data from the survey, most do not think Biden, 80, should seek reelection. Rather, just 38.1 percent of Granite State voters believe he should run again.

Predictably, most New Hampshire Republicans, 87.9 percent, do not believe Biden should run again. However, nearly one-third of Republicans who said Biden should run again asserted he should do so because they believe he would lose.

Meanwhile, most independent voters in the Granite State, 64.1 percent, also agree that Biden should not run again. Further, however, one-quarter of New Hampshire Democrats also do not believe that Biden should run. Despite that, 80.4 percent of likely Democrat primary voters in New Hampshire said they would vote for him in the primary race.

“In the open-ended responses by those who think Biden shouldn’t seek reelection, well over 65% said Age, Health, Mental Acuity, or overall Competency were their concerns,” the survey found.

US President Joe Biden falls during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colorado, on June 1, 2023.

US President Joe Biden falls during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colorado, on June 1, 2023 (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty, Andrew Harnik/AP).

US President Joe Biden falls off his bicycle as he approaches well-wishers following a bike ride at Gordon’s Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on June 18, 2022 (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images).

More specifically, 40.8 percent, overall, said Biden should not run because he is too old.

Photo by Republican Majority Fund

Another 12.5 percent said he should not because he is “not mentally competent,” and 14.4 percent said he is in “poor health.” Around eight percent said Biden is a “liar, crook, and corrupt,” and 19.1 percent chose another reason.

Spending

President Joe Biden speaks about the 2021 jobs report in the State Dining Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington (AP Photo/Alex Brandon).

Nevertheless, the survey also found Biden leading Republican candidates in hypothetical head-to-head matchups.

The survey was taken among 906 general election voters and 895 primary election voters and has a +/- 3.2 percent margin of error.

This same survey found former President Donald Trump leading his Republican contenders in the primary by 37 points:

Biden officially announced his reelection bid in April, despite a majority of Americans expressing the belief that he should not run again.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” the 80-year-old wrote:

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.