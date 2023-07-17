Fewer than half of New Hampshire voters want President Joe Biden to run again, a recent American Pulse survey found.

According to data from the survey, most do not think Biden, 80, should seek reelection. Rather, just 38.1 percent of Granite State voters believe he should run again.

Predictably, most New Hampshire Republicans, 87.9 percent, do not believe Biden should run again. However, nearly one-third of Republicans who said Biden should run again asserted he should do so because they believe he would lose.

Meanwhile, most independent voters in the Granite State, 64.1 percent, also agree that Biden should not run again. Further, however, one-quarter of New Hampshire Democrats also do not believe that Biden should run. Despite that, 80.4 percent of likely Democrat primary voters in New Hampshire said they would vote for him in the primary race.

“In the open-ended responses by those who think Biden shouldn’t seek reelection, well over 65% said Age, Health, Mental Acuity, or overall Competency were their concerns,” the survey found.

More specifically, 40.8 percent, overall, said Biden should not run because he is too old.

Another 12.5 percent said he should not because he is “not mentally competent,” and 14.4 percent said he is in “poor health.” Around eight percent said Biden is a “liar, crook, and corrupt,” and 19.1 percent chose another reason.

Nevertheless, the survey also found Biden leading Republican candidates in hypothetical head-to-head matchups.

The survey was taken among 906 general election voters and 895 primary election voters and has a +/- 3.2 percent margin of error.

This same survey found former President Donald Trump leading his Republican contenders in the primary by 37 points:

NEW HAMPSHIRE 2024: Trump holds 37-point lead for Republican Nomination Trump — 48% (+37)

DeSantis — 11%

Christie — 10%

Scott — 7%

Ramaswamy — 5%

Pence — 5%

Haley — 3%

Burgum — 3% American Pulse l July 5-11 l n=895https://t.co/YdnQjFAJdt — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 14, 2023

Biden officially announced his reelection bid in April, despite a majority of Americans expressing the belief that he should not run again.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” the 80-year-old wrote: