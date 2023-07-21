Poll: Donald Trump Leads Republican Primary Field by Double Digits

Former President Donald Trump is continuing to lead the Republican primary field by double digits, the latest YouGov/Yahoo! News survey found.

The survey generally asked Republicans and Republican-leaning registered voters if they would prefer to see Trump as the nominee or “someone else.” Nearly half, 49 percent, said they would like to see Trump as the nominee, while 43 percent said “someone else.”

Notably, Trump has the edge among independent-leaning Republicans specifically, as 48 percent said they would like to see him as the nominee, compared to 43 percent who said “someone else.” Most Republicans alone, 52 percent, also would like to see Trump as the party’s 2024 nominee.

In the full field, Trump leads with a 25-point advantage — 48 percent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s 23 percent support.

No other candidate came remotely close. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott fell in a distant third place with four percent support, followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, and anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with three percent support each.

Everyone else, including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, saw one percent support or less. Another 12 percent said they remain unsure.

Further, in a head-to-head matchup, a majority support Trump over DeSantis, 54 percent to the governor’s 33 percent:

The survey was taken July 13-17, 2023, among 1,638 U.S. adults. Its field dates came prior to Trump publicly revealing that he is the target of the January 6 investigation and must appear before the grand jury in mere days.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter, (again it was Sunday night) stating I am the TARGET of the January 6 Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, ” he posted on Truth Social Tuesday, one day after the survey’s field dates, adding, “which almost always mean an Arrest and Indictment.”

“This has been a never ending fight since the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower,” Trump continued, asserting that the weaponized Department of Justice and FBI are continually targeting him: to “stop me from fighting for the American People.”

“BUT I WILL NEVER STOP!” he promised.