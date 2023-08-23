American Medical Association Floats Uterus Transplants for Biological Men

The American Medical Association is floating taxpayer-funded uterus transplants as a solution for transgender women — biological males who believe they are female — to help “consolidate” their chosen gender.

The suggestion was posed in a June issue of the AMA Journal of Ethics in an entry titled, “Should Uterus Transplantation for Transwomen and Transmen Be Subsidized?”

The post points to successful uterus transplantation (UTx) among biological females and concluded that it “suggests that transwomen and some transmen will also likely have interest in this intervention.” However, the entry correctly asserts that many taxpayers will not be as willing to subsidize such procedures for biological males, leading to its analysis. It notes that transgender women could be interested in uterus transplants not only to carry their own child but to simply “consolidate their identities,” or affirm their chosen gender.

The analysis estimates uterus transplantation to cost between $100 000 and $300 000, although it notes that this is often covered by institutions, grants, or in some cases, insurance.

The analysis admits that there has been “no uterus transplant to date in transwomen that we know of,” but it cites some experts who believe it is possible. It also argues that biological men who believe they are women may experience psychological distress due to their lack of female parts. Therefore, uterus transplants could be a viable option to rectify that.

“Transwomen lack a trait (the ability to bear children) that may cause them to experience psychological dissonance in a way that undermines their health and well-being,” the analysis reads.

“The lack of a uterus also closes off the prospect of gestating a child in a way that is available to women as a class. It follows that lack of a uterus is an obstacle to full participation in the social goods attached to women’s identity,” it continues.

That aside, the analysis emphasizes that a uterus transplant could be considered simply help deluded men into consolidating their identity as a female, despite the fact that it is a biological impossibility. However, the analysis adds that a uterus transplant may be viewed as “less important” than other trans surgeries, such as facial surgery aimed to feminize features.

“Their masculine-typical appearance can elicit harm, threats of harm, and social discrimination. Facial feminization can significantly diminish that adversity,” it finds, admitting that a uterus transplant provides no “outward benefit.” Despite that, it makes it clear that such a surgery still has the value of gender affirmation.

Questions still remain, however, and AMA anticipates that transgender women will likely join “ciswomen in seeking subsidies for the procedure from government and private payers.”

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary is among those who has questioned the AMA.

“It is odd that the AMA is choosing to really focus on this activist position rather than fund the important research we need in transgender medicine,” Makary said.

“What’s the regret rate after transition surgery? What’s the long term complication rate of hormones?” he asked, concluding that such studies are “not being done.”

“Instead of funding those studies, they’ve chosen to take an activist position,” Makary added.