Survey: Donald Trump Leads Republican Field and Biden in Iowa

Former President Donald Trump is leading the Republican primary field in Iowa, as well as President Joe Biden in a one-on-one matchup, the latest American Free Enterprise Chamber/HarrisX survey found.

As is consistent with other surveys, Trump is dominating the Republican primary field, leading his challengers with a 34-point advantage in the Hawkeye State.

Trump garners 45 percent support, followed by 11 percent who support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy comes closely behind, trailing two points behind DeSantis with nine percent support. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is also right behind with eight percent support.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley saw four percent support, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence, who has three percent support, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum with two percent support each.

The survey also found Trump besting Biden in Iowa in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, Trump with 47 percent to the 80-year-old’s 41 percent.

🚨 IOWA 2024 POLL: @Harris_X_ PRES:

Trump 47% (+6)

Biden 41%

——

GOP PRES:

Trump 45% (+34)

DeSantis 11%

Ramaswamy 9%

Scott 8%

Haley 4%

Pence 3%

Christie 2%

Burgum 2%

——

DEM PRES:

Biden 47% (+28)

Kennedy Jr 19%

Williamson 7%

——

n=1,952 (972 R's) | 08/17-21https://t.co/eUAucgonmr — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 22, 2023

This is far from the first survey demonstrating DeSantis’s struggle to emerge in the polls, as a Trafalgar Group survey released in August found DeSantis trailing far behind Trump in the Hawkeye State. Perhaps what is worse is the latest Echelon Insights survey, showing DeSantis plunging to fourth place in New Hampshire:

2024 New Hampshire GOP Primary • Trump — 34% (+20)

• Christie — 14%

• Ramaswamy — 11%

• DeSantis — 9%

• Scott — 7%

• Pence — 3%

• Haley — 3%

• Hurd — 3%

• Burgum — 2%

• Hutchinson — 1% Echelon (A/B) | 800 LV | 08/15-17https://t.co/pu32yXSmFp pic.twitter.com/5Ms58aedyB — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 21, 2023

Meanwhile, internal Iowa polling conducted for DeSantis’s Never Back Down Super PAC also demonstrates the governor’s struggle, as DeSantis remains behind Trump by double digits in Iowa.

As Breitbart News detailed:

DeSantis, his own Super PAC admits, currently trails former President Donald Trump by 21 percent in Iowa. The survey documents, published online as part of a broader trove of information that the political consulting firm Axiom Strategies has online, show Trump at 40 percent in Iowa. DeSantis, meanwhile, lingers down at 19 percent—21 points lower than Trump—and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is rising right behind DeSantis now at 12 percent in Iowa, per DeSantis’s own team. A full 20 percent in the survey back other candidates, and 9 percent are undecided. The document is dated August 2023—meaning it is currently the view of the DeSantis operation that Trump leads DeSantis with more than double DeSantis’s level of support in Iowa.

Monday’s RealClearPolitics (RCP) average of polls shows Trump up by an average of 26 points in the Hawkeye State.