White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday she would not explain to reporters what the “Biden brand” is.

Hunter Biden’s best friend in business, Devon Archer, told House investigators that Hunter Biden included then-Vice President Joe Biden on speakerphone more than 20 times with business associates to sell “the brand.”

The Biden brand is an “abuse of soft power,” Archer told Tucker Carlson during an interview released on Twitter. “Obviously, the brand of Biden, you know, adds a lot of power when your dad’s vice president.”

“Sometimes it was the call was coming in, and the speaker would go on. So it was [sic] it’s just the president,” Archer said.

“The power to have that access in that conversation — and it’s not in a scheduled conference call — and that’s a part of your family. That’s like the pinnacle of power in D.C.,” Archer added.

During Monday’s White House press conference, Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre to explain what the Biden brand is. “Devon Archer talks about how he and Hunter Biden tried to profit off the Biden brand. What is the Biden brand?” he asked.

“I’m not going to get into it from here. I’m not going to get into it from here. We’re going to move on,” Jean-Pierre replied.

Doocy also asked Jean-Pierre if Hunter Biden stopped selling access to Joe Biden.

“We know that from a Hunter Biden associate now that he sold the appearance of access to then-Vice President Biden. Are you confident that he has stopped doing that?” Doocy asked.

“That is a question for Hunter Biden and his representatives,” she replied.

“If somebody is selling the appearance of access to the White House, that is a question for the White House!” Doocy stated.

“No, that is, that is your, your — I don’t know — how you’re perceiving that…I’m just not going to get into this. I’m just not,” Jean-Pierre stonewalled.

According to a recent Yahoo News/YouGov survey, 73 percent of voters said Hunter Biden did something illegal, while only ten percent said he did not. Seventeen percent were undecided.

Moreover, 45 percent said Joe Biden received millions from the family business, while just 31 percent of voters said they did not believe the elaborate payments occurred, a 14-point difference. Twenty-four percent were not sure.

A plurality of voters, 47 percent, also said Joe Biden did something illegal with Hunter Biden. Only 37 percent of voters said he did not. Just 15 percent were unsure.